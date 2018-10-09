Medically assisted deaths in Saskatchewan now categorized as ‘unclassified’

People who die with the assistance of medical professionals will no longer have their death classified as a suicide in Saskatchewan.

A regulatory amendment clarifies cases where a death has occurred as a result of a medically assisted death.

The manner of death going forward on the medical certificate of death will be recorded as “unclassified” by medical and nursing practitioners as required by the new regulation.

A medically assisted death was previously recorded as a “suicide” on a person’s medical certificate of death, which eHealth officials said was a concern for some patients, families, and physicians.

In addition, family members wishing to have their loved ones’ documentation changed on a medical certificate of death can contact eHealth at 1-800-667-7551 or email at vsregistrar@eHealthsask.ca. The manner of death does not appear on the death certificate.

Both regulatory changes came into effect on Sept. 14, 2018.

There have been 123 medically assisted deaths in the province reported to the coroner’s service between June 2016 and Sept. 13, 2018.