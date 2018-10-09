Flu season on the horizon

Manitobans are once again being encouraged to get a flu shot this season.

Virtually everyone should get the shot, according to Doctor Alan Katz, Director of the Manitoba Center for Health Policy.

“The flu shot does not cause the flu as some people seem to think it does. And the more of us that have it, the better off the rest of us are.”

He admits the shot is not 100 percent effective for everybody.

Doctor Katz says the flu shot is free to all Manitobans.

Flu clinics will be held across the province later this month and in November.