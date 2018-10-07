Indian music, food, dancing illuminate Halifax with Diwali, Festival of Light

Members of Halifax’s Indian community held a celebration in honour of Diwali, the Festival of Light throughout the weekend, bringing authentic Indian food, clothing, music and dancing to the city.

The Indo Canadian Community Centre Society has held events like India Fest for a decade as fundraisers for their organization.

Last year, they added The Festival of Light to their slate, and this year have brought it back even bigger than before.

“We range from like 40 to 50 performances,” explained performance coordinator Asha Sethi. “We have multiple shows throughout the day.”

“We always have something going on on our stage,” she said.

The #Halifax Forum is starting to fill up. The Festival of Lights celebrating Diwali has brought authentic Indian cuisine, clothing and more to HRM. Performances to start soon. pic.twitter.com/WeA4rsiYqp — Jeremy Keefe (@Jeremy_Keefe) October 7, 2018

Along with the performances, several food and clothing vendors were set up to ensure attendees got to experience everything that comes with the annual celebration.

The funds raised through events like Diwali have contributed to the society’s recent purchase of a building to call their own.

The society says it plans to revamp the location and will soon be offering even more support to new Canadians, as well as other programs for everyone.

“We bought it this year so it’s going to be renovated and then opened for the public to use,” explained society president Sudesh Bhalla.

“We have lots of culture programs,” said Dinesh Sinha, one of the society’s founding members. “There will be a school, classes for the foreigners, English training classes and more.”

