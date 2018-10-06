World
October 6, 2018 11:26 am

50 dead in Congo after fuel tanker collides with bus, 100 suffer serious burns

By Staff Reuters
Google Earth
A A

Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – Around 50 people were killed and another 100 suffered serious burns after a fuel tanker collided with a vehicle in Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, a regional official said.

Deputy Governor of Kongo Central province, Atou Matubuana Nkuluki, said authorities were doing what they could to help victims of the crash in the village of Mbuta, about 130 km (80 miles) from the capital .


Story continues below
“We are mourning the death of a about 50 people. There are also about 100 people with second-degree burns,” he said.
Roads in the central African nation are notoriously bad after years of war and neglect.

In 2010, at least 230 people were killed in Congo when a fuel tanker overturned and exploded, unleashing a fire ball that tore through homes and cinemas packed with people watching World Cup soccer.

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
Congo fire
Congo fuel tanker crash
Congo fuel tanker explosion
Democratic Republic of Congo
DRC fire
DRC roads
Kongo Central
Kongo Central fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News