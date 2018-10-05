Canada
1 dead, 3 in hospital after collision north of Cochrane

The scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 22 north of Cochrane.

Nate Luit / Global News
A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving collided with another vehicle on Highway 22, approximately 20 kilometres north of Cochrane.

A spokesperson with Alberta Health Services’ Emergency Medical Services said the woman was the only person in her vehicle.

There were three people in the other vehicle: a woman and two youths. A 14-year-old passenger was flown by STARS Air Ambulance in serious conditions to the Alberta Children’s Hospital. A ground ambulance drove an 11-year-old passenger — also in serious condition — to the same hospital. The woman was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Hospital in serious condition.

Cochrane RCMP said drivers should expect delays on the highway and suggested using alternate routes.

Emergency crews and RCMP remained on the scene as of 3:00 Friday afternoon.

More to come…

