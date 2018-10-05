Man allegedly attacks female roommate over computer comment

Kingston police say a man viciously attacked his female roommate after she made a comment about his computer.

On Thursday evening, police say the man became frustrated with his computer because it wasn’t working properly. When his roommate, a woman in her 20s, made a comment about how he treated the device, the man allegedly lunged at her and attacked her.

Police say that he “grabbed the victim’s hair and began punching her, when she curled up in a ball to protect herself, the accused began kicking her.”

When the woman was finally able to escape into her room and call for help, the accused punched a hole through her door to get to her, police say.

Const. Cam Mack, media relations officer, said it was most likely that the two roommates had been recently acquainted, and that the woman mentioned that the man had been acting strangely on previous occasions.

Police also say the man had been drinking at the time of the attack.

A 30-year-old Kingston man was charged with assault.