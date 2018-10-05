UPDATE: Equipment malfunction cause of Friday morning power outage in Kelowna
UPDATE;
FortisBC says equipment malfunction caused a power disruption in the Lakeshore region of Kelowna on Friday morning.
According to the energy company, the power went out at 6:45 a.m., though power was restored at 10 a.m. Around 1,200 customers were affected by the outage.
A FortisBC spokesperson said “although (equipment malfunction) is very uncommon, it does happen on our system. Our crews were able to replace the component that wasn’t working properly in order to restore the service.”
ORIGINAL STORY:
More than 1,000 FortisBC customers in Kelowna woke up without power Friday.
The outage occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. in Kelowna’s Mission, mostly along Lakeshore Road from Cedar Avenue to Lexington Drive.
A total of 1207 customers are affected by the outage.
FortisBC doesn’t indicate the cause of the failure and estimates the power will be restored by 10 a.m. Friday.
