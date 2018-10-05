UPDATE: Equipment malfunction cause of Friday morning power outage in Kelowna

UPDATE;

FortisBC says equipment malfunction caused a power disruption in the Lakeshore region of Kelowna on Friday morning.

According to the energy company, the power went out at 6:45 a.m., though power was restored at 10 a.m. Around 1,200 customers were affected by the outage.

A FortisBC spokesperson said “although (equipment malfunction) is very uncommon, it does happen on our system. Our crews were able to replace the component that wasn’t working properly in order to restore the service.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

More than 1,000 FortisBC customers in Kelowna woke up without power Friday.

The outage occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. in Kelowna’s Mission, mostly along Lakeshore Road from Cedar Avenue to Lexington Drive.

A total of 1207 customers are affected by the outage.

We have an outage on our electrical system in #Kelowna with approximately 1200 customers without power. We hope to have the lights back on by 10 am. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. — FortisBC (@FortisBC) October 5, 2018

FortisBC doesn’t indicate the cause of the failure and estimates the power will be restored by 10 a.m. Friday.

Click here for updates.