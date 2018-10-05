What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving in Hamilton and Burlington

Retail businesses will be closed and public services such as mail delivery will be cancelled on Monday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed on Oct. 8 in Hamilton and Burlington.

What’s open

The HSR will be operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule. ATS-DARTS is on holiday service. GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule. Burlington Transit will operate on holiday service

Movie theatres, the Royal Botanical Gardens, the Art Gallery of Hamilton, the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum

A select few malls throughout the Greater Toronto Area, including CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills and Square One in Mississauga

What’s closed

Federal, provincial and municipal government offices and courts in Hamilton and Burlington

Banks, malls and most retail outlets

Hamilton garbage, recycling and compost collection will be a day later if your designated day falls on or after the holiday

Hamilton recreation centres, arenas, senior clubs and senior centres. For recreation hours in Burlington, check the city’s website

The Hamilton Animal Services Shelter, Hamilton Public Library branches and The farmers’ market are closed on both Sunday and Monday

The Tourism Hamilton Visitor Information Centre

Hamilton Civic museums

Animal Shelter and Control in Burlington