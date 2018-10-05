What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving in Hamilton and Burlington

Retail businesses will be closed and public services such as mail delivery will be cancelled on Monday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed on Oct. 8 in Hamilton and Burlington.
What’s open
- The HSR will be operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule. ATS-DARTS is on holiday service. GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule. Burlington Transit will operate on holiday service
- Movie theatres, the Royal Botanical Gardens, the Art Gallery of Hamilton, the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum
- A select few malls throughout the Greater Toronto Area, including CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills and Square One in Mississauga
What’s closed
- Federal, provincial and municipal government offices and courts in Hamilton and Burlington
- Banks, malls and most retail outlets
- Hamilton garbage, recycling and compost collection will be a day later if your designated day falls on or after the holiday
- Hamilton recreation centres, arenas, senior clubs and senior centres. For recreation hours in Burlington, check the city’s website
- The Hamilton Animal Services Shelter, Hamilton Public Library branches and The farmers’ market are closed on both Sunday and Monday
- The Tourism Hamilton Visitor Information Centre
- Hamilton Civic museums
- Animal Shelter and Control in Burlington
