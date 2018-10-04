Traffic
October 4, 2018 6:06 pm
Updated: October 4, 2018 6:11 pm

Cyclist suffers ‘serious injuries’ in collision involving 2 vehicles by Edmonton’s northern outskirts

By Online journalist  Global News

A cyclist was taken to hospital on Thursday after collision involving him and two other vehicles in the area of 97 Street and 176 Avenue.

Dean Twardzik/ Global News
A A

A cyclist was taken to hospital with what police described as “serious injuries” Thursday afternoon following a north Edmonton collision involving him and two other vehicles.

Police said the crash was reported to them at about 3 p.m. It happened in the area of 97 Street and 176 Avenue.

They did not say what they believe led to the collision or if there were any other injuries.

“The southbound lanes of 97 Street are shut down and [the] Major Collision Investigation Section will be taking over the investigation,” police said in a news release.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area for “the next several hours” as police investigate what happened.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
176 Avenue
97 Street
Collision
Crash
cyclist hit by vehicle
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Edmonton Traffic
EPS
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News