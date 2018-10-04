Cyclist suffers ‘serious injuries’ in collision involving 2 vehicles by Edmonton’s northern outskirts

A cyclist was taken to hospital with what police described as “serious injuries” Thursday afternoon following a north Edmonton collision involving him and two other vehicles.

Police said the crash was reported to them at about 3 p.m. It happened in the area of 97 Street and 176 Avenue.

They did not say what they believe led to the collision or if there were any other injuries.

“The southbound lanes of 97 Street are shut down and [the] Major Collision Investigation Section will be taking over the investigation,” police said in a news release.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area for “the next several hours” as police investigate what happened.

