Rusty the retired CBSA service dog dies

Former Canadian Border Services Agency detector dog Rusty, who retired in May 2017, has died.

The CBSA tweeted on Wednesday that the “beloved” dog had passed away.

Rusty retired after a 10-year career with the CBSA.

According to the agency, the canine had 7,000 seizures under his collar, including $187,000 worth of undeclared currency and 120 kilograms of narcotics.

“Rusty will be missed by his human and canine colleagues,” the agency tweeted.

Rusty, who was 11 years old when he retired, was adopted by his handler, Officer Hiscott, who he was partnered with through his entire career.

— With files from Melissa Gilligan