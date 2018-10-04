Canadian Border Services Agency dog dies
Rusty the retired CBSA service dog dies

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Rusty the former CBSA detector dog is seen here.

Canada Border Services Agency
Former Canadian Border Services Agency detector dog Rusty, who retired in May 2017, has died.

The CBSA tweeted on Wednesday that the “beloved” dog had passed away.

Rusty retired after a 10-year career with the CBSA.

READ MORE: Rusty the detector dog retires after 10 years with Canada border services

According to the agency, the canine had 7,000 seizures under his collar, including $187,000 worth of undeclared currency and 120 kilograms of narcotics.

“Rusty will be missed by his human and canine colleagues,” the agency tweeted.

Rusty, who was 11 years old when he retired, was adopted by his handler, Officer Hiscott, who he was partnered with through his entire career.

— With files from Melissa Gilligan

