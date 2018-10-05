What’s open and closed for Regina civic services on Thanksgiving Day
Here’s a rundown of which Regina civic services and facilities are open and closed, or have modified hours on Thanksgiving Day, Monday, Oct. 8.
Civic Offices: Closed.
Landfill: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry gates close at 6:45 p.m.
Curbside Garbage and Recycling Collection: will be picked up as usual.
Regina Transit: Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules. Information Centre and RideLine closed.
Paratransit Service: Operating holiday schedule 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries: Office closed. Gates open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
North West and Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centres: Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Regina Sportplex Lawson Aquatic Centre and Fieldhouse: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Public Skate: Jack Hamilton Arena 6 to 8 p.m. For more information on other Public Skate times and prices, check cooperatorscentre.com.
Parking Meters: Meters not in effect.
For more information on operating hours and programs, contact leisure services.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.