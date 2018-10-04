Billing relief offered to FortisBC customers

FortisBC says it will be offering some financial relief to its customers who were evacuated because of floods or wildfires this year.

On Thursday, Fortis said there were 2,623 gas and electric customers under evacuation order due to this year’s floods and wildfires, and that they will be receiving a bill credit for the energy they were charged while they were evacuated.

“We always look to find ways to support our customers during difficult times,” Dawn Mehrer, vice-president of customer service at FortisBC, said in a press release. “Given that many customers were forced from their homes due to evacuations, we are providing a bill credit to cover energy used during this time.”

Fortis said it had applied to the B.C. Utilities Commission in August for approval to provide bill credits to its customers who were subject to an evacuation order either due to flooding in May and wildfires in July and August. The order was approved on September 14.

“Our work early this year in Grand Forks clearly showed the need for some form of financial relief for businesses and residents as a result of the devastating floods,” said Dale Wheeldon, president and CEO of the British Columbia Economic Development Association (BCEDA).

“We are pleased that FortisBC received approval to offer billing relief to not only those in Grand Forks, but also in other areas of B.C. that were impacted by wildfires and floods. This demonstrates a high level of corporate responsibility and support for those in need. The BCEDA Economic Disaster Recovery Program could not do the work it does without the incredible support offered by FortisBC.”