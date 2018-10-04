Police investigating fatal collision in Clearview Township

Police are investigating after a serious collision in Clearview Township left one woman dead.

According to Huronia West OPP, on Wednesday just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision.

Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Hogback Road and Concession Road 2 Sunnidale.

READ MORE: 2 men charged after police cruiser damaged in Barrie

Police say as a result, a passenger was transported hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Officers say the victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Police say the intersection was closed while officers investigated, however it has re-opened.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available.