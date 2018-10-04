What’s happening Waterloo? Here’s your guide to the region’s events this weekend

Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend in Kitchener so there will be plenty of fun events in Waterloo region over the next couple of weeks.

While some will be hitting the many festhalles, there is a ton of other activities going on, some of which are unrelated to the Bavarian festival.

Here are a few interesting events going on throughout the region this weekend:

85 Queen: Choir! Choir! Choir! (Kitchener)

Choir! Choir! Choir! will be at the Central Public Library on Queen Street for a free concert beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Creative directors Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman lead the audience in performing a vocal arrangement.

K-W Oktoberfest (Kitchener)

Oktoberfest will officialy get underway Friday morning when president Margo Jones taps the keg at Kitchener City Hall.

More than 700,000 people will visit the region for the various festivities that will take place over the following days.

Find out more here.

Tri City Super Con (Kitchener)

The convention, which will run Friday through Sunday at Bingemans, will have a host of celebrity guests, including Jay Baruchel, Pat Mastroianni and Kris Holden-Reid.

In addition, the event will offer artist sketch duels, a cosplay competition, collectible and comic book vendors, as well as magicians, rappers and vocalists.

Hockey Innovation Day (Kitchener)

This free event offers visitors an opportunity to hear guest lectures and panels addressing advancements in innovation, technology and analytics in the sport of hockey.

It will take place Saturday afternoon at the Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts.

Ride, Dine & Stein! (Kitchener/Waterloo)

This will be the first year that Ride, Dine & Stein! will be a part of K-W Oktoberfest.

Saturday’s event will feature activities tailored to the motorcycle community with tickets allowing guests admission to Oktoberfesthaus, an authentic German dinner, beer and entertainment.

Kitchener-Waterloo Thanksgiving Oktoberfest Parade (Kitchener)

One of the country’s biggest non-Christmas parades begins at Weber and Frederick streets at 8:30 a.m. Monday and makes its way up Weber Street to Bridgeport Avenue.

Thousands will line the parade route to see bands, floats and of course, the Oktoberfest Maypole.

Kitchener Utilities Thanksgiving Skating Party (Kitchener)

If you are looking for a way to burn a few extra calories on Monday, head on over to Kinsmen Arena.

There will be a free public skate 2-4 p.m. courtesy of Kitchener Utilities.

If you wish to have your event considered for future editions of ‘What’s happening Waterloo?’ please email globalkitchener@globalnews.ca.