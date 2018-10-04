Eastern Metis chief calls agreement between Mi’kmaq, council ‘fear mongering’

The chief of one of the largest group’s of eastern Metis is condemning an agreement between the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq Chiefs and the Metis National Council, saying it creates “unnecessary harm and anguish.”

Karole Dumont of the Council of the First Metis People of Canada says the memorandum of understanding between the two groups is “fear mongering” and an attempt to “raise the Mi’kmaq against the Metis” – many of whom she says share the same ancestors.

READ MORE: Metis and Mi’kmaq nation leaders meet to discuss trend of Metis self-identification

She says the allegations questioning the eastern Metis’ claims are “misleading and unfounded,” and paint all the Metis in Nova Scotia with the same negative brush.

In a memorandum of understanding released Wednesday, the Mi’kmaq chiefs and the Metis National Council said they will work together to educate the public about what they call the “legitimate Metis Nation and Mi’kmaq issues.”

READ MORE: The controversial rise of the eastern Metis

They expressed concern with what they called a growing number of people “misrepresenting” themselves as Metis.

Dumont argues that the origin of the eastern Metis dates back hundreds of years, and that the agreement is about division not unity and is “a sad manipulation of eastern Canada’s Indigenous peoples.”