October 4, 2018 10:46 am

Vernon opens up bike lanes to other users

By Global News
The City of Vernon has modernized its transportation rules to give more consideration to skateboarders, rollerbladers, and foot-operated scooters.

Those and other small wheel devices are part of new regulations that open-up the options for getting around.

City Transportation Manager Amanda Watson said they can also use bike lanes.

People using mobility devices such as motorized wheelchairs are legally considered pedestrians and should use sidewalks, not bike lanes.
