Dog survives Hurricane Florence flooding by floating on couch for a week

A dog in North Carolina was rescued after being stranded in a submerged home following Hurricane Florence. The dog managed to stay alive by floating on a sofa for almost a week.

Late last month, the Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) made three attempts to rescue a small Maltese that its owner was forced to leave when fleeing from the monster storm that caused widespread flooding in the Carolinas.

According to HSMO, the disaster response team responded to call from a woman who said her dog may still be stranded in her home in Pender County and she was unable to return due to the flooding in the area.

It took the team three attempts to reach the home because of high floodwaters and equipment issues.

“On the third attempt, the water had receded enough to locate the house, and miraculously, the team heard barking coming from inside,” HSMO said in a statement.

Video of the rescue shows two team members swimming up to the house and kicking open a door.

The team members located the dog that was floating on a couch since the floodwaters hit the community.

HSMO’s response team spent 10 days rescuing cats, dogs, chickens and horses in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

The storm claimed the lives of nearly 40 people while officials estimate almost 3.5 million farm animals died as a result of flooding.