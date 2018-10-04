Woman suffers life-altering injuries in Guelph workplace accident
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a woman was severely injured on a job site in Guelph’s south end.
Guelph police say the accident occurred at the intersection of Gordon Street and Gosling Gardens around 2 p.m. Wednesday when the woman was struck by a machine.
Other reports also indicate the woman became trapped under a skid.
The 24-year-old woman was taken to Guelph General Hospital but later had to be airlifted to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto for treatment of severe and life-altering injuries.
Guelph police have also joined the investigation but say that the incident does not appear to have been suspicious in nature.
