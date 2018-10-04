Canada
October 4, 2018 8:41 am

Woman suffers life-altering injuries in Guelph workplace accident

By Anchor  CJOY
A coroner's inquest

A coroner's inquest

A A

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a woman was severely injured on a job site in Guelph’s south end.

Guelph police say the accident occurred at the intersection of Gordon Street and Gosling Gardens around 2 p.m. Wednesday when the woman was struck by a machine.

READ MORE: Worker seriously injured after quartz slab falls on him in Puslinch

Other reports also indicate the woman became trapped under a skid.

The 24-year-old woman was taken to Guelph General Hospital but later had to be airlifted to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto for treatment of severe and life-altering injuries.

READ MORE: Man, 35, seriously injured in North York industrial accident

Guelph police have also joined the investigation but say that the incident does not appear to have been suspicious in nature.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Airlifted
Guelph
Guelph Police
Guelph Workplace Accident
Ministry of Labour
Toronto
Woman injured guelph
Workplace accident guelph

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News