Get in touch with your inner Latin dancer at Vernon music concert

Salsa, flamenco and rhumba will heat up the dance floor this Saturday evening when Piel Canela and the Gypsies comes to Record City in Vernon for a one-night concert.

Piel Canela, translated to mean ‘cinnamon skin,’ is Spanish singer and guitarist Fernando Gonzalez, who has been performing in his home town of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, since he was a small child.

“I’ve been a musician since I was born. I come from a musician family. I started at a church in Mexico,” Gonzalez said. “The situation with the economy of Mexico had me playing on busses, the streets, and that’s how I started.”

READ MORE: Latin street party held outside NYC home of man whose anti-Spanish rant went viral

Gonzalez is joined by the ‘Gypsies,’ local Okanagan musicians including guitarist Lance Carr, drummer Chris Gallardo and bassist Jacob Chatterton.

The group will be playing music by the Gypsy Kings, Santana and Ricky Martin.

“It’s amazing to see how people from other countries appreciate Latin music,” Gonzalez said. “Even if they don’t understand the words or the lyrics, they feel it.”

Collaborating with the band is Latin Dance Kelowna, a local dance school that teaches salsa as well as other Latin dances.

The dance school’s founder, Chris Gallardo, will be playing drums during the concert as well as hosting a Latin dance lesson for those who have no dance knowledge.

“During one of the intermissions, we’re going to put some music on and start from the basics. If you don’t know how to dance, you don’t have to worry about it,” Gallardo said. “If you have two left feet, I’ve got two right feet so we’ll make it work.”

The concert will be taking place at Record City in Kelowna on Saturday, October 6.

There are only 120 tickets available and prices range from $15 to $20. Tickets can be reserved by calling Record City at 250-503-0038.