West Kelowna
October 3, 2018 3:10 pm

Funeral for West Kelowna firefighter to take place on Oct. 9th

By Online Journalist  Global News

Captain Troy Russell of West Kelowna Fire Rescue died of brain cancer on Sept. 25th.

A funeral will be held at Royal LePage Place next week for a West Kelowna firefighter who died of brain cancer last month.

Troy Russell died on Tuesday, Sept. 25th from occupational brain cancer, and West Kelowna Fire Rescue announced this week that a full funeral for his line-of-duty death will take place on Tuesday, October 9th.

WKFR said a processional will take place along Ross Road and Hewl Road, followed by the ceremony for Captain Russell in Royal LePage Place.

Prior to his death, Russell received a medal for 20 years of service in the fire department.

Various websites describe a line of duty death (LODD) as a work-related fatality, such as heart attack, trauma, motor-vehicle collisions or exposure to chemicals.

Global News