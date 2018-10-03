Funeral for West Kelowna firefighter to take place on Oct. 9th

A funeral will be held at Royal LePage Place next week for a West Kelowna firefighter who died of brain cancer last month.

Troy Russell died on Tuesday, Sept. 25th from occupational brain cancer, and West Kelowna Fire Rescue announced this week that a full funeral for his line-of-duty death will take place on Tuesday, October 9th.

A #LODD service for Captain Troy Russell will be held on October 9th , 2018 . Attached is the information.@bcpffa @IAFFNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/mfh9d65bkh — West Kelowna Fire (@IAFF4457) October 3, 2018

WKFR said a processional will take place along Ross Road and Hewl Road, followed by the ceremony for Captain Russell in Royal LePage Place.

READ MORE: Vancouver firefighters want to see higher fines for motorists driving over hoses

Prior to his death, Russell received a medal for 20 years of service in the fire department.

Various websites describe a line of duty death (LODD) as a work-related fatality, such as heart attack, trauma, motor-vehicle collisions or exposure to chemicals.