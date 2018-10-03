‘Kind of appalling’: Republican senators criticize Trump for mocking Christine Blasey Ford

Two Republican senators are condemning U.S. President Donald Trump’s mocking comments about the woman who accused a Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault.

“It’s just plain wrong,” Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said.

“It’s kind of appalling,” Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona said.

Trump on Tuesday changed his tune about Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who said Brett Kavanaugh pushed her onto a bed, groped her and tried to remove her clothes when they were teenagers.

He had originally called her testimony to a Senate committee about the events “credible” and “compelling,” but at a political rally in Mississippi, he instead blasted her for forgetting certain details.

“What neighbourhood was it? I don’t know. Where’s the house? I don’t know. Upstairs, downstairs, where was it? I don’t know. But I had one beer,” Trump said, to laughter from the crowd.

Ford said she didn’t remember some details but that others were “seared into [her] memory.”

The fact that Trump mocked Ford at a political rally was “not right,” Flake told NBC’s Today Show.

“There’s no time and no place for remarks like that,” Flake said.

“I wish he hadn’t done it. I’ll just say it’s kind of appalling.”

Collins told reporters Wednesday morning that Trump’s remarks about Ford were “just plain wrong.”

Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also blasted Trump for the comments saying he owes Ford an immediate apology. He also said that sexual assault survivors may be hindered from coming forward as a result.

Flake, who is retiring from the Senate, said last week he would vote to confirm Kavanaugh, but then called for an expanded FBI investigation of the accusations, delaying the confirmation timetable. Flake said Wednesday he’d be concerned if the FBI only followed up on a few leads.

The 100-person Senate is controlled by the Republicans (51-49) but as the midterms are approaching, it may not stay that way for long.

Both Flake and Collins could end up being deciding votes when it comes to confirming Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Flake has vowed to vote “no” to Kavanaugh if the FBI probe discovers that Kavanaugh lied during his testimony. Collins refused to respond to questions Wednesday morning about which way she would vote.

GOP leaders say an FBI report on Kavanaugh will be completed soon. They plan a Senate vote on him later this week.

— with files from the Associated Press