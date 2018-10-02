Male shooting victim dropped off at west-end Toronto hospital dies from injuries, police say
Toronto police say a male shooting victim dropped off at a west-end hospital after a shooting in Peel Region has died from his injuries.
Police said the victim arrived at Etobicoke General Hospital before 6 p.m. on Tuesday with a gunshot wound. A spokesperson said the patient didn’t have vital signs when he arrived at the hospital.
He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Toronto police and Peel Regional Police said it’s believed the shooting occurred near Goreway and Brandon Gate drives in the community of Malton, which is approximately 10 minutes away from the hospital.
The Toronto police homicide squad has been notified about the incident.
More to come.
