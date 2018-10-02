Vancouver Canucks will have no captain this season, opting for ‘leadership by committee’

The Vancouver Canucks will not have a captain this season.

The team announced on Tuesday that no one player will replace former captain Henrik Sedin, who retired at the end of last season. Instead, the team will have a “leadership group” consisting of four alternate captains — Alex Edler, Bo Horvat, Brandon Sutter and Chris Tanev.

“Our team culture will be built from leadership by committee,” Canucks head coach Travis Green said in a statement. “It will be a big part of our process and our identity each and every game.”

Seven other NHL teams currently do not have a captain, including the Toronto Maple Leafs and Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights.

This isn’t the first time the Canucks have not had a player wear a “C” on his jersey. The Canucks had no captain during the 1974-75 season following the retirement of Orland Kurtenbach.

The team is going into the season with the following players:

Forwards

Sven Baertschi

Jay Beagle

Brock Boeser

Loui Eriksson

Nikolay Goldobin

Markus Granlund

Bo Horvat

Brendan Leipsic

Tyler Motte

Elias Pettersson

Tim Schaller

Brandon Sutter

Jake Virtanen

Defencemen

Alex Biega

Michael Del Zotto

Alexander Edler

Erik Gudbranson

Ben Hutton

Derrick Pouliot

Troy Stecher

Chris Tanev

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom

Anders Nilsson