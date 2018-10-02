Canucks
October 2, 2018 2:52 pm
Updated: October 2, 2018 3:07 pm

Vancouver Canucks will have no captain this season, opting for ‘leadership by committee’

By Online News Producer  Global News

Bo Horvat (53), Chris Tanev (8) and Alex Edler (23) will make up three-quarters of the team's 'leadership group' this season.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms
The Vancouver Canucks will not have a captain this season.

The team announced on Tuesday that no one player will replace former captain Henrik Sedin, who retired at the end of last season. Instead, the team will have a “leadership group” consisting of four alternate captains — Alex Edler, Bo Horvat, Brandon Sutter and Chris Tanev.

“Our team culture will be built from leadership by committee,” Canucks head coach Travis Green said in a statement. “It will be a big part of our process and our identity each and every game.”

Seven other NHL teams currently do not have a captain, including the Toronto Maple Leafs and Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights.

This isn’t the first time the Canucks have not had a player wear a “C” on his jersey. The Canucks had no captain during the 1974-75 season following the retirement of Orland Kurtenbach.

The team is going into the season with the following players:

Forwards

  •  Sven Baertschi
  • Jay Beagle
  • Brock Boeser
  • Loui Eriksson
  • Nikolay Goldobin
  • Markus Granlund
  • Bo Horvat
  • Brendan Leipsic
  • Tyler Motte
  • Elias Pettersson
  • Tim Schaller
  • Brandon Sutter
  • Jake Virtanen

Defencemen

  • Alex Biega
  • Michael Del Zotto
  • Alexander Edler
  • Erik Gudbranson
  • Ben Hutton
  • Derrick Pouliot
  • Troy Stecher
  • Chris Tanev

Goaltenders

  • Jacob Markstrom
  • Anders Nilsson

