October 2, 2018 12:57 pm

#MyHamilton Photo Contest winners

By Reporter  Global News

Tourism Hamilton
The winners of the #MyHamilton photo contest have been chosen.

Hundreds of photos were submitted to Tourism Hamilton for the contest and 10 finalists were selected by a panel of judges.

Photos were judged on quality, creativity and how well they might inspire someone to explore Hamilton.

A public vote revealed the two winning photos, which were: HMSC Haida by Robert Wazny and Tiffany Falls by Kyle Noonan.

They will each receive a weekend stay in Hamilton and a $250 cash prize.
