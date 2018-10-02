MyHamilton Photo Contest winners

The winners of the #MyHamilton photo contest have been chosen.
Hundreds of photos were submitted to Tourism Hamilton for the contest and 10 finalists were selected by a panel of judges.
Photos were judged on quality, creativity and how well they might inspire someone to explore Hamilton.
A public vote revealed the two winning photos, which were: HMSC Haida by Robert Wazny and Tiffany Falls by Kyle Noonan.
They will each receive a weekend stay in Hamilton and a $250 cash prize.
