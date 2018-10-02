MyHamilton Photo Contest winners

The winners of the #MyHamilton photo contest have been chosen.

READ MORE: Cast your vote for the #MyHamilton photo contest

Hundreds of photos were submitted to Tourism Hamilton for the contest and 10 finalists were selected by a panel of judges.

Photos were judged on quality, creativity and how well they might inspire someone to explore Hamilton.

A public vote revealed the two winning photos, which were: HMSC Haida by Robert Wazny and Tiffany Falls by Kyle Noonan.

READ MORE: #MyHamilton Photo Contest

They will each receive a weekend stay in Hamilton and a $250 cash prize.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2018 #MyHamilton Photo Contest

– HMCS Haida by Robert Wazny

– Tiffany Falls by Kyle Noonan

for more information and to see all 10 finalists visit: https://t.co/Mn3PSTLR1y pic.twitter.com/6M0bNrQ48T — Tourism Hamilton (@TourismHamilton) October 2, 2018