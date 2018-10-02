‘You’re not thinking’: Donald Trump under fire for the way he treats female reporters

U.S. President Donald Trump is being called out over his behaviour toward female reporters, following Monday’s press conference on the newly announced United States, Mexico and Canada trade deal.

During the Washington, D.C. event, Trump spoke to several female reporters in a manner that drew criticism online.

At one point, the president called on ABC News White House reporter Cecilia Vega to ask a question.

“She’s shocked that I picked her,” said Trump. “She’s, like, in a state of shock.”

Vega replied: “I’m not. Thank you, Mr. President.”

“I know you’re not thinking. You never do,” Trump responded.

The reporter, surprised by the president’s response, then said, “I’m sorry?” Trump brushed it off and told her to ask her question.

He then scolded Vega for not asking a question about trade, but rather about the FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“What does that have to do with trade?” Trump said.

While that’s the exchange that was caught on camera, a White House transcript issued later in the day told a different story.

In the transcript, Trump says, “I know you’re not thanking.”

Several reporters highlighted the discrepancy on Twitter, noting they’ve reached out for clarification but the White House has so far been mum.

Vega later spoke about the incident on Twitter, saying that as a reporter she can ask the president any question.

A news conference means you get to ask whatever question you want to ask. #FirstAmendment — Cecilia Vega (@CeciliaVega) October 1, 2018

Others online also criticized the president’s actions, many voicing support for female journalists.

Trump can go right ahead and keep cutting off female reporters or shouting them down. They’ll keep patiently and efficiently working to expose injustice and corruption. Women he can’t control frighten him terribly. Misogyny is really just fear, after all. https://t.co/XKFRjluKMK — Sulome Anderson (@SulomeAnderson) October 1, 2018

Late-night host Seth Meyers also spoke about it during his show Monday night, saying, “I mean, how much of a sexist d— can you possibly be?”

The president was also called out for his treatment of another female reporter at the same news conference.

Trump waved his finger at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins, yelling, “Don’t do that!” Collins was also asking a question about Kavanaugh’s sexual assault allegations.

He later cut off another journalist who asked what the Trump administration is doing to prevent future mass shootings. It was the one-year anniversary of the Las Vegas massacre, which left 58 dead.

“There’s some frustration that more hasn’t been done, more hasn’t been done about bump stocks,” she said.

Trump then cut her off, saying, “No, no. You’re wrong about that.” He said his administration is in the final stages of eliminating bump stocks.