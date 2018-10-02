View full results
Crime
October 2, 2018 9:04 am

Police ask for help locating missing 33-year-old Toronto man

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Brandon McRae, 33, reported missing in the Danforth and Broadview area of Toronto on Oct. 1, 2018.

Toronto Police Service
A A

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a 33-year-old man reported missing from Toronto’s east end.

Authorities say Brandon McRae was last seen Monday in the Danforth Avenue and Broadview area.

He is described as six-feet-one-inch tall, with an average build and balding with salt and pepper hair.

The man was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and grey track pants.

Police say they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 416-808-5500.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brandon McRae
Broadview
Danforth
man missing
Missing Man
Toronto Police
vulnerable man

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News