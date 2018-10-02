Police ask for help locating missing 33-year-old Toronto man
Police are seeking the public’s help locating a 33-year-old man reported missing from Toronto’s east end.
Authorities say Brandon McRae was last seen Monday in the Danforth Avenue and Broadview area.
He is described as six-feet-one-inch tall, with an average build and balding with salt and pepper hair.
The man was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and grey track pants.
Police say they are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 416-808-5500.
