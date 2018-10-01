Brighton couple back home recovering after liver transplant

Mary Hammerton had a rare liver disease that required constant treatment, and the only cure was a liver transplant.

Just recently, Hammerton found out that her husband Darcy was a perfect match to be a live donor. The surgery took place two weeks ago at Toronto General Hospital.

Hammerton says she’s not 100 per cent yet, but she’s getting there.

“The first three months are critical — I have to do my best to keep myself healthy. Eat healthy, stay away from germs and things like that and take my medications on time every day.”

Husband and donor Darcy Hammerton gave his wife 70 per cent of his liver. He says it can be scary for a lot of people, in fact, he was a little nervous at first.

“It’s really, no change in my life other than the fact it’s going to take me a little bit to get back to full routine, but I’m about three-quarters there and it’s only been two weeks.”

The high school sweethearts can’t say enough about how well they were treated at Toronto General Hospital.

The couple who have been together for 28 years, and married for 24, are also stressing the message of living donors.

