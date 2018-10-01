Port Hope police use stun gun on suspected impaired driver following crash

Police in Port Hope, Ont., used a stun gun on a suspected impaired driver following a collision early Sunday.

According to police, around 1 a.m., officers responded to a crash on Walton Street after a westbound vehicle left the road and struck a house on the south side of Walton near Pine Street.

“When police arrived, a man was located unresponsive in the driver’s seat,” police said Monday.

Police said the crash ruptured a gas meter, prompting the officer to pull the driver from a vehicle. However, police say the man began to struggle with the officer.

Additional officers attended the scene, but police say the driver continued to resist arrest.

“He continued to struggle, punching one officer in the face and kicking another officer,” police said.

Police said they deployed a “conducted energy weapon” or stun gun and the man was taken into custody. He was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg by ambulance to be examined for injuries he may have sustained as a result of the collision.

Firefighters and Union Gas worked together to contain the gas leak.

Police investigated the cause of the collision and laid charges against the driver.

James Breaky, 37, of Cobourg, has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.