N.S. qualifies for $2.5M in disaster funding for Cape Breton flooding

The Nova Scotia government says it qualifies for about $2.5 million in disaster funding following a destructive storm in 2016.

The province says the funding comes under the federal Disaster Financial Assistance Program and that it will identify infrastructure projects to reduce the risk of flooding.

People in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality were affected by the historic storm in October 2016 which dumped more than 225 mm of rain on the region, flooding and damaging many homes.

The province says more than 1,100 claims have been processed and more than $15.5 million has been paid out.