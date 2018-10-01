Scott Thompson: How do you learn the truth if you don’t ask questions?

Two people stand up and promise to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

Then they both give their compelling stories. Each one is believable, depending on whom you ask, but one is not telling the truth.

This is the situation America finds itself in: trying to balance the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses him of sexual assault.

How do we make a decision about which one to believe?

One thing is certain: you can’t make a decision unless you go beyond the “he said, she said” and investigate.

How are women supposed to come forward if no one believes them?

How do we make sure no one is accused unjustly?

There is only one way, and that is to investigate until it becomes crystal clear who is telling the truth and who is not.

What is really sad here is that today’s politics are so dirty we don’t know whom to believe or to trust to do the right thing, leaving us in such a place.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.