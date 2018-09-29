Kids ride free on TransLink buses next week

From the beginning of service Monday, Oct. 1 until the end of service Friday, Oct 5, students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 will ride free on all Metro Vancouver TransLink buses.

TransLink Spokesperson Robert Willis said the ninth annual I Love Transit Week aims to teach young people about public transportation.

“[We want to] make sure the kids know how to use transit and make transit legible to them and hopefully they continue to use transit. Hopefully they’ll tell their parents and then maybe they’ll use transit as an option too.”

He adds the goal is to keep as few people driving on the roads as possible.

“We’re really trying to encourage people to use more mobile transit, trying to build some lifelong transit users and really trying to get people out of single-occupancy vehicles and out there walking and riding bikes,” he said.

Willis says teachers often take this opportunity to arrange field trips for their classes, travelling on transit.

The service does not apply to SkyTrain, SeaBus, or the West Coast Express.