Lethbridge businesses and workers prepare for minimum wage bump on Monday

Shane Anderson has been working at King of Trade for about two weeks and is already in line for a pay raise.

He’s making minimum wage that come Monday, is rising to $15 per hour.

“We’re essentially a single-income household,” Anderson told Global News. “My wife works one day a week, so essentially what I make here is what we have.”

READ MORE: Examining what the new minimum wage means for Albertans

But he doesn’t think the increase will have a big impact on his family’s lifestyle.

“I really don’t have high expectations. I’ve been working long enough I know [when] minimum wage goes up, cost of living goes up. We’re not really getting anywhere,” he said.

WATCH: Calgary experts discuss if a $15 minimum wage will hurt or help Alberta

Anderson’s boss, Hunter Heggie, understands both sides of the argument as a business owner.

Heggie employs 17 people with five of them getting paid the $13.60 minimum or close to it.

“It’s sort of a balance of keeping your customer service good, but prices low. So we’re trying to find that balance,” he said.

READ MORE: Alberta low-income earners can benefit from more than a minimum wage hike: experts

Data from the province shows one in 10 people in Alberta’s labour force is making less than $15 per hour.

The government is hoping the increase will reduce poverty and the need for social support programs.

The Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce said businesses in retail and hospitality are concerned about the hit they have to take.

“That might cause them to have to increase their prices or to consider whether they reduce their workforce,” chamber executive director Karla Pyrch said.

READ MORE: Minimum wage debate reignites after data shows Albertans are spending less at restaurants

The latest wage increase means Alberta will have the highest minimum wage in the country.

Anderson hopes that means more pocket money for trips to the movie theatre or a restaurant with his family.