Police in Pointe-Claire warn parents about the online Momo Challenge hoax

Oksana Yakimiw has four children attending class under the umbrella of the Lester B. Pearson School Board — three boys at St. John Fisher Elementary and a boy who attends Lindsay Place High.

She thought of her oldest boy when she received an email on Thursday night warning parents of the Momo Challenge. He’s the one child in her family with a mobile phone that uses WhatsApp.

The creepy face is probably the Momo Challenge's most notable feature. It effectively dares WhatsApp users to do increasingly dangerous things, sometimes after trying to trick them into thinking they're being contacted by someone with compromising information. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/OdumWtKAqb — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 28, 2018

“It’s pretty scary because I’m an adult and it scares me. It’s that scary,” she said.

The Momo Challenge surfaced in the mainstream about a year ago. Cybersecurity experts believe it is a sort of phishing scam that looks to extort dangerous favours from its victims or else it threatens to expose compromising video of them or hurt their families somehow.

I spoke with Pointe-Claire parents Oksana Yakimiw. She has four kids in various Pointe-Claire schools, and immediately thought of her eldest when she received a notice about the Momo Challenge: https://t.co/bPgBxYPeMe @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/NdpSTLFZ9J — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 28, 2018

“You’ve got to look out for warning signs. Like for example, you pass by the iPad or the iPhone and they’re hovering over it. Or they’re being very secretive. They look exhausted. Some of these challenges demand that the person wake up at like 3 a.m. in the morning,” said Terry Cutler, a Montreal cybersecurity expert.

The challenge has been linked to at least one suicide. It incorporates a creepy smiling image. Cutler said it is being performed by collectives of hackers in Mexico and Japan.

Something that bothered some parents I spoke with — the police notice about the Momo Challenge was directed at the elementary school whose children might be too young to have regular contact with cell phones. But of course this is changing as time goes on. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Ewn3Uk8Slf — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 28, 2018

Neither police or school officials would comment further on the situation. Yakimiw said she’s always looking out for bullies, on the playground and online.

“It happens everywhere, and it’s just scary that it happens online as well.”