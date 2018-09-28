CIBC and Simplii Financial experiencing online outage
CIBC and its subsidiary Simplii Financial are experiencing an online outage since early Friday morning.
The bank’s online system is not accessible through its website or mobile app.
CIBC commented on the outage, saying that it is a “technical issue” and they are “working to quickly restore full service.”
“We have advised our clients through social media … and apologize for the inconvenience,” read a statement from Tom Wallis, a CIBC spokesperson.
Indeed, CIBC’s Twitter account has been very active replying to customers’ inquiries, saying they are “aggressively working towards resolving this issue,” and assuring customers that their “accounts are safe.”
CIBC claims that ATMs and point of sale services are still working, but have not specified what the technical issue is or when it will be fixed.
