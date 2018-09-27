Brother of accused in Natsumi Kogawa murder trial thought ‘the worst’ after seeing photo of his brother online

The older brother of William Schneider, the man accused of second-degree murder in the death of Japanese student Natsumi Kogawa, said he thought “the worst” when he saw a photo of his brother alongside the woman in an article about her disappearance.

Warren, 51, took the stand Thursday morning, fielding questions from the Crown on the third day of the trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

Warren testified that on Sept. 27, 2016, one of his daughters sent him a photo, asking, “Is this Willie?” referring to her uncle William.

Warren said he recognized his brother, and that he remembers seeing the title “missing Japanese student.”

He told court that he called his brother William, who was staying at his father’s house in Vernon, saying, “There’s a photo on the internet of you and a missing Japanese student.” Warren said his brother then hung up the phone.

Warren says William eventually told him he went on three dates with Natsumi Kogawa, and that some medication was taken on the third and final date by both of them.

Warren testified his brother attempted to commit suicide by consuming heroin and vodka, but not before allegedly telling his brother a body could be found near Nicola and Davie, and making mention of a construction site.

“He told me where she was laying and after he kills himself to tell police,” Warren told the jury.

Warren later spoke to reporters, expressing how difficult this has been for his family.

“It’s been hard for a lot of people for the past two years. Not just my family, but Natsumi Kogawa’s family and friends. Everybody loses.”

The trial continues Friday morning in B.C. Supreme Court.