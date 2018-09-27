Beaconsfield council to vote on raises

Beaconsfield resident Derrick Pounds said if the last four years are any indicator Mayor George Bourelle should “give $50,000 back,” in salary, not get a raise.
Beaconsfield will vote on Oct. 22 on new raises.
Bourelle and council are proposing substantial salary increases. In his case, his salary is set to jump from $47,780, to $69,296.
Bourelle told Global News that his proposed raise is actually at the low end of compensation for a role like his.
Bourelle said the issues Pounds was angered about: a lack of city action on traffic and noise, are being worked on.
“I don’t think they’ve earned it,” Pounds said. Council is set to vote on the hikes Oct. 22.
