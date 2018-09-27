Beaconsfield council to vote on raises

Beaconsfield resident Derrick Pounds said if the last four years are any indicator Mayor George Bourelle should “give $50,000 back,” in salary, not get a raise.

Beaconsfield will vote on Oct. 22 on new raises.

Bourelle and council are proposing substantial salary increases. In his case, his salary is set to jump from $47,780, to $69,296.

Beaconsfield City Council are proposing substantial salary increases. In the case of Mayor George Bourelle, his salary is set to jump from $47,780, to $69,296. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/ZSohST8UqV — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 27, 2018

Bourelle told Global News that his proposed raise is actually at the low end of compensation for a role like his.

Bourelle told me that his proposed raise is actually on the low end of the spectrum for comparable mayors, adding he works more than 40 hours a week. "It's a full-time job." @Global_Montreal — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 27, 2018

Bourelle said the issues Pounds was angered about: a lack of city action on traffic and noise, are being worked on.

Resident Derrick Pounds told me he was angered about the proposed raises, adding the council hasn't earned the pay hike. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/oCKFVnJbpR — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 27, 2018

“I don’t think they’ve earned it,” Pounds said. Council is set to vote on the hikes Oct. 22.