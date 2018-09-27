Crime
September 27, 2018 6:09 pm

Toronto police charge man with attempted murder in connection to east-end shooting

By Oriena Vuong Global News

Corey Denton, 28, charged in attempted murder investigation

Toronto police handout
Toronto police have charged a 28-year-old man with attempted murder after a shooting in the city’s east end in September.

Police said the shooting occurred on Sept. 5 in the Agincourt area, near the intersection of McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue East at 6:55 p.m.

Officers said they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Loaded 9 mm firearm, allegedly seized during arrest of man charged in Attempt Murder investigation

Toronto police handout

On Wednesday, police said Corey Denton from Toronto was arrested in the area of Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

He was charged with attempted murder along with nine other charges, including aggravated assault.

Investigators said Denton was found with a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest.

READ MORE: Shooting in Toronto’s east end leaves neighbourhood on edge

Denton appeared in a Toronto court on Thursday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 416-808-4200 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

