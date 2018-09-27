630 CHED financial planning
September 27, 2018 4:33 pm

Sept. 29 – MacMillan Estate Planning

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

MacMillan Estate Planning will be on Talk to the Experts Saturday at 11 a.m.

Courtesy: MacMillan Estate Planning
A A

The MacMillan Estate Planning Life & Legacy Seminar is Tuesday, Oct. 23.

This weekend on Talk to the Experts, Daryl Hooke is joined by trust and estate planning specialist, Sherri MacMillan. Sherri presents strategies that put you in control of what happens to your assets now and for generations to come.

Key topics include minimizing tax, protecting your wealth and keeping family harmony intact.

That’s this Saturday at a special time of 10:30 a.m.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
630 CHED financial planning
630 CHED MacMillan Financial Planning
MacMillan Financial Planning
Talk to the Experts
Talk to the experts 630 CHED
Talk to the experts financial planning
Talk to the Experts MacMillan Financial Planning

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News