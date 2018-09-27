Huronia North Park in Barrie could score new soccer nets

Huronia North Park in Barrie is one step closer to getting new soccer goal posts and netting.

At Monday night’s general committee meeting, Barrie city council gave initial approval to remove the existing goal posts and to help pay for new ones.

The park has nine soccer fields which are used by the Barrie Soccer Club four to five times a week.

According to the city, the project is expected to cost $45,000, with the city funding $22,500.

The city would be in charge of removing the existing posts and installing the new goals and netting. The Barrie Soccer Club would cover the remainder of the costs and would be responsible for purchasing appropriate goals and netting.

READ MORE: Barrie one step closer to finalizing land-swap deal, acquiring W.A. Fisher Auditorium

If the proposal receives final approval at next week’s city council meeting, the goals would become property of the city and signage would be installed referring to the fields as the “Home of the Barrie Soccer Club.”