Bob Layton: Bill Cosby — from joker to jailbird

As we age and grow and learn, we become educated in things that inspire us and things that can break our hearts.

Some things that may seem to have little worth can become very important to us, and other things we thought were wonderful can turn out to be devastating.

I grew up loving Bill Cosby.

I so enjoyed his TV shows, his comedy, and I loved his routine about going to the dentist and seeming to smell the smoke from the drill.

I appreciated his TV example of a father.

It was a personal thrill to me to be asked to introduce him when he took the stage at the Jubilee Auditorium.

Like you, I had no idea there were two sides to this man. I have a wife and daughters and grand-daughters and a great-granddaughter, and I am so glad they were not within his reach.

Who would ever think — except for his victims — that one day he might be declared a violent sexual offender.

During a private visit in his dressing room before the show, Cosby told me one thing we both had to remember as seniors, was that we could die at any time.

I wonder if he was ever worried about this kind of death.

