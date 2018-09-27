South Frontenac Township: Meet your mayoral candidates

Municipal elections are less than a month away. In South Frontenac, there is a three-way race for mayor.

The incumbent, a county council manager, and a businessman are all looking for votes.

Incumbent Ron Vandewal has served as mayor for one term. Prior to that, he served as a councillor for two terms.

He calls his first term in the position of mayor a learning experience and wants to stay the course.

“We have been doing a humongous amount of infrastructure improvement. And we need to keep on that course. We have a lot of challenges yet. We’re in Sunbury and Sunbury Road is a challenge. Highway 38 is going to be a challenge,” Vandewal says.

READ MORE: Redevelopment of a Kingston city block appealed by rival developer

Mark Schjerning has 16 years of experience working with county councils and is a current member of the Lennox and Addington County’s senior management team.

He says he is focused on making development top of mind for the council.

“We need to update our official plan. We need to be delegated as the approval authority for plans of condominiums and subdivision. Currently, that rests at the county level and that needs to be brought closer to the township.”

READ MORE: See who’s running for municipal elections in Kingston and the surrounding regions

Also on the ballot is Phil Archambault. He’s lived in the area for eight years and thinks a change of leadership is in order.

He’s no stranger to politics, having run as a Liberal during the 2015 federal election.

He says his family is one of many younger families that have moved to the area recently, and the township needs to do more to keep that happening.

“The federal is handing over a lot of money at the moment for infrastructure projects and I don’t think we have a project at the table as a township and I think we are missing an opportunity here. I think with all the young families moving in we could easily use an ice rink or a swimming pool,” Archambault says.

Whether change is on the way, or staying the course is the preferred option, voters will decide the fate of the mayoral race in South Frontenac Township on Oct. 22.