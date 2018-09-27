World
September 27, 2018 1:16 pm
Updated: September 27, 2018 1:19 pm

Donald Trump postpones Rod Rosenstein meeting amid Kavanaugh hearings

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump says he's a "good talk" with Rod Rosenstein and may delay their talk so it doesn't interfere with the Kavanaugh hearing.

A A

U.S. President Donald Trump has postponed his highly anticipated meeting with embattled Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein until next week to avoid interfering with the Senate hearing on sexual assault allegations against his Supreme Court nominee.

Story continues below

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president spoke with Rosenstein “a few minutes ago” and they now plan to meet next week.

READ MORE: If Rod Rosenstein is fired, what happens to the Russia investigation?

She said, “They do not want to do anything to interfere with the hearing.”

Rosenstein’s job is in question following reports he discussed possibly secretly recording the president and using the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

Trump says he has denied the reports.

Trump also said Wednesday he’d “certainly prefer not” to fire Rosenstein, the Justice Department’s No. 2 official who is overseeing the special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling.

WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
Mueller report
Rod Rosenstein
rosenstein trump
rosenstein trump meeting
US Politics
will rosenstein be fired

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News