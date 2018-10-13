Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Brockville

Four mayoral candidates and 20 candidates for councillor mean residents in Brockville have plenty of options on election day.

Mayor David Henderson is retiring and won’t be seeking re-election. In the spring he was acclaimed the provincial Liberals candidate for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes but lost in the June provincial election.

Henderson’s departure makes the mayoral race a four-way showdown to succeed Henderson. It includes longtime current councillor Jason Baker and Kelly Cole, Cec Drake and Mark Oliver.

Oliver is a longtime entrepreneur, running Ontario’s oldest school photography company.

Cole is a former mayoral candidate in the Town of Prescott,

Drake, a longtime businessman, is also a former member of the Brockville Taxpayers Association

Candidates

Mayor

Jason Baker (current councillor)

Kelly Cole

Cec Drake

Mark Oliver

Councillor (8 to be elected)

Jessica Barabash

Tony Barnes

Matthew Blair

Leigh Bursey (incumbent)

Mark Darrah

Philip Deery (incumbent)

Jeffrey Earle (incumbent)

Bud Eyre

Jane Fullarton (incumbent)

John Henderson

Larry Journal

Mike Kalivas (incumbent)

Nathalie Lavergne

Ralph Legere

Naomi McNeill

Robert Shannon

Joy Sterritt

Willy Stevenson

Cameron Wales

Matt Wren

The city

The city of Brockville is known as the City of 1,000 Islands, located about halfway between Kingston and Cornwall on the shore of the St. Lawrence River. Tourism is a key cog to the city’s economy with its numerous parks, walking trails, shopping venues, historic buildings and access to boating and water activities. The city owns a number of small islands in the St. Lawrence.

Population (2016)

21,854

Median total income of two-parent families with children (2015)/Ont. median

$94,669/$75,369

Crime severity index (2016) – municipal/Ont.

93.12/55.40

Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

113.86/68.69

Political representation

Federal

The seat of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes has been vacant since the death of Gord Brown (Conservative) on May 2. The date for a byelection must be announced by the end of October.

Provincial

Steve Clark (Progressive Conservative) – Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes