Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Brockville
Four mayoral candidates and 20 candidates for councillor mean residents in Brockville have plenty of options on election day.
Mayor David Henderson is retiring and won’t be seeking re-election. In the spring he was acclaimed the provincial Liberals candidate for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes but lost in the June provincial election.
Henderson’s departure makes the mayoral race a four-way showdown to succeed Henderson. It includes longtime current councillor Jason Baker and Kelly Cole, Cec Drake and Mark Oliver.
Oliver is a longtime entrepreneur, running Ontario’s oldest school photography company.
Cole is a former mayoral candidate in the Town of Prescott,
Drake, a longtime businessman, is also a former member of the Brockville Taxpayers Association
Candidates
Mayor
Jason Baker (current councillor)
Kelly Cole
Cec Drake
Mark Oliver
Councillor (8 to be elected)
Jessica Barabash
Tony Barnes
Matthew Blair
Leigh Bursey (incumbent)
Mark Darrah
Philip Deery (incumbent)
Jeffrey Earle (incumbent)
Bud Eyre
Jane Fullarton (incumbent)
John Henderson
Larry Journal
Mike Kalivas (incumbent)
Nathalie Lavergne
Ralph Legere
Naomi McNeill
Robert Shannon
Joy Sterritt
Willy Stevenson
Cameron Wales
Matt Wren
The city
The city of Brockville is known as the City of 1,000 Islands, located about halfway between Kingston and Cornwall on the shore of the St. Lawrence River. Tourism is a key cog to the city’s economy with its numerous parks, walking trails, shopping venues, historic buildings and access to boating and water activities. The city owns a number of small islands in the St. Lawrence.
Population (2016)
21,854
Median total income of two-parent families with children (2015)/Ont. median
$94,669/$75,369
Crime severity index (2016) – municipal/Ont.
93.12/55.40
Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
113.86/68.69
Political representation
Federal
The seat of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes has been vacant since the death of Gord Brown (Conservative) on May 2. The date for a byelection must be announced by the end of October.
Provincial
Steve Clark (Progressive Conservative) – Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes
