Haliburton County men found with drugs, firearms, stolen items following alleged vicious assault

Two Haliburton County men face numerous weapons and drug charges following an alleged vicious assault of a man earlier this month.

Bancroft OPP say they were called to the hospital early Sept. 14 for a man who was “severely injured” following an aggravated assault that occurred early that same morning.

“The male was later transferred to another hospital with life-threatening injuries,” police stated Tuesday.

The investigation led police to execute a search warrant on Sept. 20 at a home on Highway 127 in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

Police seized more than 100 stolen items, along with firearms and more than 200 marijuana plants.

Cody Allen Purtell, 24, and Tyler Purtell, 21, both of Harcourt, Ont., are each charged with:

Disguise with intent

Trespassing at night

Theft over $5,000

Producing a schedule II substance

Possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking over 3 kg.

Possess property obtained by crime over $5,000

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Cody was also charged with aggravated assault and robbery with intent.

Cody made a court appearance for a bail hearing in Belleville on Sept. 21; Tyler was released on a promise to appear in court in Bancroft on Oct. 30.