North Okanagan RCMP to host emergency services showcase

Police in Vernon and the North Okanagan will be hosting an emergency services showcase next week.

Slated to take place on Wednesday, October 3rd in Vernon, the one-day event will allow the public to interact with various emergency services. The showcase will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Polson Park, and will feature RCMP units, such as air services, police dog services, the emergency response team, various police vehicles and more.

“A showcase such as this is a great opportunity for all the emergency services and partners within our community to come together to educate the public on the vast services each provides,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “We are excited to share with the public a piece of what keeps our communities safe, and we encourage everyone to attend and bring their questions with them.”

During the showcase, two police dog demonstrations will take place, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Additional emergency service agencies include Vernon Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance Service, Vernon Search and Rescue, RCMP volunteers and Crimestoppers.