Barrie to host silent DJ dance party

A silent DJ dance party is coming to Barrie.

According to a release issued by the Downtown Barrie Business Association, the first-ever silent DJ dance party in Barrie will be held at Meridian Place this Friday.

The party will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday evening.

According to the release, two DJs will perform while the crowd tunes in using wireless headphones.

“Meridian Place will be host to the quietest and liveliest party in downtown Barrie,” the release reads.

The event will also include a 30-minute showdown between the performers, with the winning DJ closing the show from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Downtown Barrie Business Association partnered with X-Infused Events to bring the family-friendly dance to the city.

“It was during the hot days of summer that the seed was planted for the Silent DJ Dance Party and will take root this Friday,” managing director of the downtown Barrie Business Association, Craig Stevens, said in the release.

According to the release, the dance party is free of charge and wireless headphones will be provided at the event.