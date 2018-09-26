Saskatoon weather outlook: -10 wind chills and spotty snow

Minus double digit wind chills and a risk of spotty snow ahead.

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

Mid-single digits is where the mercury started off the day on Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies with a few showers sliding through early in the morning.

Winds started to pick up during the day, up to 30 to 40 km/h with gusts in excess of 40 to 50 km/h as we warmed up into the mid-teens before noon.

It's the warmest day Saskatoon has seen in 2 weeks with temps already up at 14 degrees this morning! https://t.co/UzaGh8Wcdr #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/CQwh2r1VUc — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) September 26, 2018

Mostly cloudy skies & already in double digits with winds gusting upwards of 40 km/h in Saskatoon this morning https://t.co/UzaGh8Wcdr #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/F6W0Gh45hK — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) September 26, 2018

Temperatures will stay in the mid-teens through the afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies with winds picking up even further as a cold front presses in with gusts upwards of 60 km/h possible.

Wednesday night

Winds will start to ease back during the evening as partly to mostly cloudy skies stick around with a slight chance of showers and flurries overnight as we cool back toward the freezing mark.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of some showers and flurries linger into Thursday before clouds clear out late in the day.

Cool northwesterly winds will gust at times up to 40 km/h in the afternoon as we climb to a daytime high around 6 C.

Friday

-10 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Friday morning under sunny skies as an arctic high pressure system drops in to kickoff the final day of the last week of September.

After temperatures dip down to around -6 to start, they’ll recover nicely up to around 8 C in the afternoon with clouds rolling back in during the day.

Weekend outlook

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and flurries stick around early Saturday before sunshine returns on Sunday with some clouds potentially filtering back in later in the day.

Daytime highs should make it into mid-single digits both days this weekend with a chilly morning low down as cool as -6 with minus double digit wind chills possible Sunday morning.

Shawna Warren took the Your Saskatchewan photo for Sept. 26 in Cochin:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.