Man charged after 2 injured in Wasaga Beach stabbing

A man has been charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing in Wasaga Beach sent two men to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Huronia West OPP, on Tuesday just before 2:30 a.m.,. officers received a report that two men had been stabbed at a residence on Main Street.

Police say an argument between three men had escalated, resulting in a 25-year-old man allegedly stabbing both a 21-year-old and a 28-year-old man.

Officers say both men were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Police seek to identify suspect after woman allegedly assaulted in Orillia

According to officers, a suspect fled the scene, however, he was located and arrested by the South Simcoe police shortly after and was returned to the Huronia West detachment.

Police have charged Sebastian Olley, 25, from Wasaga Beach with assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failure to comply with a probation order and possession of more than 30 grams of marijuana.

Officers say Olley has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on Wednesday.