Harvest Moon puts on stunning display, welcoming fall season
A Harvest Moon lit up the night’s sky Monday, welcoming the seasonal change with the first full moon closest to autumnal equinox.
As fall arrives, the first full moon closest to the season’s arrival is typically known as a Harvest Moon, allowing farmers to harvest late into the night thanks to brightness of our lunar neighbour, according to NASA.
In weather-friendly areas, skywatchers were treated to a stunning display Monday night, with many sharing images on social media. And in case you didn’t catch the event, NASA said the moon will appear full through Wednesday morning.
Here’s a look at some of the photos of the Harvest Moon making the rounds on social media.
