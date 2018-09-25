Tori Stafford’s family says woman convicted in her murder moved from prison to healing lodge

The father of Tori Stafford says one of the two people convicted in her murder has been moved from a maximum-security prison to an aboriginal healing lodge.

Rodney Stafford told 980 CFPL, Terri-Lynne McClintic, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the case, is now at Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge in Saskatchewan.

A government of Canada website describes the healing lodge as a “multi-level standalone open campus facility.”

Tori Stafford was kidnapped by Michael Rafferty and McClintic on April 8, 2009, as she walked home from Oliver Stephens Public School in Woodstock, Ont. It was her first day walking home by herself and McClintic later admitted that she persuaded the young girl to get in the car with her and Rafferty by offering to show her their dog.

A protest on Parliament Hill is being organized for Nov. 2, to bring attention to what organizers say are reduced security levels for criminals like McClintic. Buses are being organized to take supporters from Tillsonburg and Woodstock to Ottawa.

A video posted to Facebook on Sunday to drum up support for the event had accumulated over 70,000 views by Tuesday afternoon.

